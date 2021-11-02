National Bank Financial Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$201.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective dropped by National Bank Financial from C$205.00 to C$201.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$275.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$236.18.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of CJT stock traded down C$6.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$179.30. The company had a trading volume of 211,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,609. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$159.80 and a 12 month high of C$250.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$199.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$187.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cargojet will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.