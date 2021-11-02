Nasdacoin (NSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,208.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $157,052.61 and approximately $9,208.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,295,719 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

