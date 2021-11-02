NantHealth (NH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect NantHealth to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. On average, analysts expect NantHealth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. 207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,827. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $195.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17.

In other NantHealth news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 16,613 shares of NantHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $38,209.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,362 shares in the company, valued at $522,932.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 34,638 shares of company stock valued at $74,770 in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NantHealth by 1,023.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 94,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

