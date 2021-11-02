MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MVB Financial by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the period. 44.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

