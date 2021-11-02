MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.48%.

MVBF stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $513.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.85.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MVB Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MVB Financial by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MVB Financial by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the period. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.