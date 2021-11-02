Murphy Oil (MUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MUR stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 3.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Murphy Oil stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Murphy Oil worth $24,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

