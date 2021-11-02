Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on Mullen Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.00.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$12.93 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$8.89 and a 1 year high of C$14.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.56%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

