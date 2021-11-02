Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at $86,001,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

