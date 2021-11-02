Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHGVY. Barclays began coverage on Mowi ASA in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Mowi ASA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.19. 13,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.28. Mowi ASA has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

