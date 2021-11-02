Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) Insider Acquires $79,520.00 in Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) insider David P. Perry bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $79,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MCADU stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $13.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $3,568,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $1,197,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $623,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

