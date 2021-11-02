Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $126,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $125,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $111.65 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

