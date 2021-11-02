Morgan Stanley Has $135.47 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $135,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $162.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

