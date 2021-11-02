Morgan Stanley Has $129.09 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,757 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Genuine Parts worth $129,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $1,208,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $131.73 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $91.69 and a 1 year high of $137.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Stephens upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

