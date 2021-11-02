Morgan Stanley Has $123.94 Million Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.62% of Cameco worth $123,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.6% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 7.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -628.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -46.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.