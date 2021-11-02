Morgan Stanley Has $118.88 Million Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780,105 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.11% of National Instruments worth $118,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in National Instruments by 19.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 17.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.31. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NATI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.