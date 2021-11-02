Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 546,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gartner were worth $132,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,631,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,751.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,431,000 after acquiring an additional 251,656 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth about $45,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 45.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 188,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.00.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $328.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.80. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.26 and a 52 week high of $333.16.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. Gartner’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

