Morgan Stanley Boosts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $111.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.37. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 29.37% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,971.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $2,721,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,396. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $138,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

