Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $475.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $402.50.

NYSE:MCO opened at $394.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.11. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 217.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,409,000 after buying an additional 626,654 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after buying an additional 561,717 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $188,697,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $148,587,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $91,333,646,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

