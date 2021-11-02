Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s current price.

MNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.07.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $85.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

