Monero Classic Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and $59,498.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.29 or 0.00434107 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

