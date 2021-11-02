Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $281.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $256.00 to $281.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MOH. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.88.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $297.97 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $189.31 and a 52 week high of $304.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

