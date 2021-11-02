Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MHK. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.33.

NYSE MHK opened at $183.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

