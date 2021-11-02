Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Director Sells $153,602.82 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MC opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $76.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 99.82%. The business had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

MC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,075.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27,142 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 787,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,748,000 after buying an additional 35,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

