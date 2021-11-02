Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.63

Shares of Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.44. Mobivity shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 12,527 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $79.79 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content.

