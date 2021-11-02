MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,327 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,312,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,432,000 after acquiring an additional 73,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 217,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

MAIN stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.80.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

