MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 3,716.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 589,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 573,784 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KJAN opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

