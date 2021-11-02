MML Investors Services LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $1,829,000. Seeyond increased its position in Sun Communities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 13.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 195,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,496,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $195.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.54, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $209.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.50 and a 200-day moving average of $183.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.43.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

