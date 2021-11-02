MML Investors Services LLC Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,492,000.

XRLV opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59.

