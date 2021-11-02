MML Investors Services LLC Has $543,000 Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIAL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 54,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,143,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,657,000 after buying an additional 659,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.