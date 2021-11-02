MML Investors Services LLC Buys Shares of 6,886 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000.

NYSEARCA RWK opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.53. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

