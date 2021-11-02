MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 299 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.64.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $390.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.25 and a 200 day moving average of $362.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.67. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.70 and a 12 month high of $396.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.