Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 38.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 860,153 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,969 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 171,170.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,160 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 580,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

MFG stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

