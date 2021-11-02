Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given a C$28.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MI.UN. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$24.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.53.

Shares of MI.UN opened at C$23.00 on Monday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$16.23 and a 12 month high of C$25.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$834.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

