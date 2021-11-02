Minereum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,074.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0955 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. Minereum has a market cap of $1.31 million and $37,074.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00050819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00224654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00095489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004276 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,689,077 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

