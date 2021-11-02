MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) & dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Head to Head Contrast

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MIND Technology and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND Technology $21.22 million 1.15 -$20.31 million N/A N/A dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MIND Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MIND Technology and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV 0 0 1 0 3.00

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.20%. Given dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of MIND Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of MIND Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MIND Technology and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND Technology -57.24% -257.37% -31.87% dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV beats MIND Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd. The company was founded on January 29, 1987 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

