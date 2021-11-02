Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $83.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mimecast traded as high as $77.99 and last traded at $77.99, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.16.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $2,028,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 800,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,480.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,908 shares of company stock valued at $15,025,453. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 94.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 231.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 77,001 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Mimecast by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 145,789 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter worth approximately $2,876,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

