Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Sets New 12-Month High at $839.20

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 839.20 ($10.96) and last traded at GBX 839.20 ($10.96), with a volume of 1003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655 ($8.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Midwich Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 600.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The company has a market capitalization of £563.67 million and a PE ratio of 177.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

In other Midwich Group news, insider Stephen Fenby sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 608 ($7.94), for a total value of £12,160,000 ($15,887,117.85).

Midwich Group Company Profile (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

