MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Increased to $871.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $780.00 to $871.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $529.44.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $736.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.50. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $668.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total transaction of $929,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total transaction of $743,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,850 shares of company stock worth $18,413,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,860,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,969,000 after acquiring an additional 95,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

