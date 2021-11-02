MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.900-$3.000 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $206,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,798 shares of company stock worth $908,324. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MGP Ingredients stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of MGP Ingredients worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

