M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in October

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,400 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the September 30th total of 2,066,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 253.7 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGPUF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on M&G in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

OTCMKTS MGPUF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. M&G has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

