M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,316 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,766,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $92.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

