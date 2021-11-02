M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $4.27 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,426 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Perficient as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,145 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth $510,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 95.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,741 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 41,314 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Perficient by 3,684.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,431 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 36,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the period.

PRFT opened at $123.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.53 and its 200-day moving average is $94.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $134.84.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

