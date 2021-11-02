M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $4.27 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,426 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Perficient as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,145 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth $510,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 95.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,741 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 41,314 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Perficient by 3,684.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,431 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 36,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the period.
PRFT opened at $123.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.53 and its 200-day moving average is $94.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $134.84.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.
Perficient Profile
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
