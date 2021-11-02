M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $4.10 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO opened at $127.05 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $81.45 and a twelve month high of $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.56.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.