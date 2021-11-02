M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $3.68 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 262,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.10.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

