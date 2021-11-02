M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3 Million in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of WNS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in WNS by 2,588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WNS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNS opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 12 month low of $57.58 and a 12 month high of $90.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. WNS’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

