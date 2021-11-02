M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush started coverage on PVH in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $113.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $121.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

