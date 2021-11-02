M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 67,160 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,160 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of General Electric worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

NYSE GE opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

