Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James set a $62.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50. Methanex has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 11.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

