Metal Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24.96 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. Metal has a market cap of $227.48 million and $24.96 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can now be bought for $3.42 or 0.00005603 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.54 or 0.00333818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00051099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00229158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096640 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

