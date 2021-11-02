Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at KeyCorp

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.73. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,929 shares of company stock worth $2,098,691 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,162.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,204 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 41.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 28.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

